MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a 2.6% increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $179.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.42. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $175.92.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $209.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

