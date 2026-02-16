Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,667,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.33% of Progressive worth $13,500,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $252.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $216.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,443 shares of company stock worth $2,723,061 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $204.43 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $197.92 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.98 and its 200 day moving average is $227.81.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.08%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.