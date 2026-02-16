Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

KIM opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Kimco Realty

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimco Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue beat estimates and FFO was in line with consensus; management said net income and FFO hit the high end of full‑year outlook — reinforces operating resilience. Q4 Earnings Transcript Press Release

Q4 results: revenue beat estimates and FFO was in line with consensus; management said net income and FFO hit the high end of full‑year outlook — reinforces operating resilience. Positive Sentiment: Occupancy at record highs driven by strong leasing gains — better portfolio fundamentals support rents/NOI and investor confidence in cash flow stability. Reuters: Resilient Leasing

Occupancy at record highs driven by strong leasing gains — better portfolio fundamentals support rents/NOI and investor confidence in cash flow stability. Positive Sentiment: Capital recycling: management outlined $300M–$500M of planned asset dispositions (some reports say up to $500M) to redeploy into higher-return opportunities and strengthen the balance sheet. This reduces capital intensity and can fund growth or dividends. Seeking Alpha: Asset Disposition Bisnow: Up to $500M Asset Sales

Capital recycling: management outlined $300M–$500M of planned asset dispositions (some reports say up to $500M) to redeploy into higher-return opportunities and strengthen the balance sheet. This reduces capital intensity and can fund growth or dividends. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder income: REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 (annualized yield ~4.7%), which supports income-oriented investors. (Record/ex‑dividend dates disclosed by company.)

Dividend and shareholder income: REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 (annualized yield ~4.7%), which supports income-oriented investors. (Record/ex‑dividend dates disclosed by company.) Neutral Sentiment: 2026 outlook: company gave initial FFO growth targets (roughly 2.3%–4.5%) and updated FY‑2026 guidance; guidance confirms steady growth but is modest, so upside is tied to execution and successful asset recycling. Guidance & Growth Outlook

2026 outlook: company gave initial FFO growth targets (roughly 2.3%–4.5%) and updated FY‑2026 guidance; guidance confirms steady growth but is modest, so upside is tied to execution and successful asset recycling. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation note: after recent share strength the stock trades at a mid‑20s P/E and above its 200‑day SMA; investors should weigh the yield/FFO growth profile vs. peers. Valuation Article

Valuation note: after recent share strength the stock trades at a mid‑20s P/E and above its 200‑day SMA; investors should weigh the yield/FFO growth profile vs. peers. Negative Sentiment: FFO was only in line with estimates (not a beat) and the 2026 growth guide is modest — if markets were expecting stronger upside, that could temper momentum. Zacks: FFO Meets Estimates

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.