IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 74.8% in January

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,390,908 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the January 15th total of 3,083,794 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,686,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IOBT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303,788. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.46.

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IOBT shares. Piper Sandler lowered IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered IO Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IO Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

