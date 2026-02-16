MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 850,553 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 1,196,368 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 378,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVO. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth $92,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

NYSE MVO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 139,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,736. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.08.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.0%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MV Oil Trust currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is an exchange-listed royalty trust that holds overriding royalty and net profits interests in oil and gas properties across the United States. As a non-operating entity, the trust does not engage in exploration or development; instead, it collects a share of production revenues after operating expenses are deducted.

The trust’s interests are primarily concentrated in onshore hydrocarbon fields in West Texas, providing unitholders with exposure to established production streams.

Featured Articles

