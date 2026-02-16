Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,661,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 519,102 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 110.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,507,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,878 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 40.1% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,162,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,163,000 after purchasing an additional 619,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $32,995,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 893,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 244,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:YETI opened at $48.06 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Trending Headlines about YETI

Positive Sentiment: Brand product momentum — lifestyle coverage highlights YETI gear for ice fishing, reinforcing seasonal demand for coolers and accessories. Read More.

Brand product momentum — lifestyle coverage highlights YETI gear for ice fishing, reinforcing seasonal demand for coolers and accessories. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New, lower-price collection may broaden appeal — YETI launched the Ridgeline collection with items starting at $25, which could help expand addressable customers and drive volume. Read More.

New, lower-price collection may broaden appeal — YETI launched the Ridgeline collection with items starting at $25, which could help expand addressable customers and drive volume. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product innovation / expansion — coverage of YETI’s first hiking pack signals extension of the product portfolio beyond coolers/drinkware, supporting longer-term growth potential. Read More.

Product innovation / expansion — coverage of YETI’s first hiking pack signals extension of the product portfolio beyond coolers/drinkware, supporting longer-term growth potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Promotions supporting near-term sales — consumer deals (best cooler on sale this weekend) may boost short-term revenue and traffic. Read More.

Promotions supporting near-term sales — consumer deals (best cooler on sale this weekend) may boost short-term revenue and traffic. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor calendar note — reminders that YETI will report earnings this week provide timing context but not new guidance. Traders often reposition ahead of reports. Read More.

Investor calendar note — reminders that YETI will report earnings this week provide timing context but not new guidance. Traders often reposition ahead of reports. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage discussion — post-Q3 buy/sell/hold pieces summarize past performance and strategy but do not provide new financials; useful for positioning but not catalytic by itself. Read More.

Analyst/coverage discussion — post-Q3 buy/sell/hold pieces summarize past performance and strategy but do not provide new financials; useful for positioning but not catalytic by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated brand coverage — an eMTB review references “Yeti” (Yeti Cycles), which is a different company/brand and should not be treated as direct operating news for YETI Holdings. Read More.

Unrelated brand coverage — an eMTB review references “Yeti” (Yeti Cycles), which is a different company/brand and should not be treated as direct operating news for YETI Holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability / cash flow concerns — reporting highlights weakening cash flow and returns, which could pressure valuation multiples and investor confidence ahead of the Q4 print. Read More.

Profitability / cash flow concerns — reporting highlights weakening cash flow and returns, which could pressure valuation multiples and investor confidence ahead of the Q4 print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings preview expects a decline — Zacks notes Q4 earnings are expected to decline, increasing the risk of an earnings miss and downward stock reaction if guidance or results disappoint. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on YETI in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YETI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,912.04. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.