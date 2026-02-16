Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Down 29% – Time to Sell?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 29% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 297.91 and last traded at GBX 310.01. Approximately 5,679,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,793,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinewood Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 381.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 417.96. The company has a market cap of £357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider William Berman bought 13,921 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 357 per share, for a total transaction of £49,697.97. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

