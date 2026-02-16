Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 8,465 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after buying an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after buying an additional 1,084,364 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,074.12. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 117,431 shares of company stock worth $25,607,436 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks research raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More.

Zacks research raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and post‑earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic‑value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More.

Valuation and post‑earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic‑value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short‑term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More.

Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short‑term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near‑term insider conviction. Read More.

Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near‑term insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More.

CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More.

VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More.

VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank AG flagged TXN with a “strong sell” rating (reported Feb 12), a broker action that can weigh on sentiment and trigger short‑term selling by momentum/quant strategies. Read More.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $226.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.