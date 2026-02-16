Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Costamare Inc. $CMRE

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,260 shares during the period. Costamare makes up approximately 0.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Costamare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Costamare Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.24. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long‐term and short‐term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

