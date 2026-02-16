Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,097 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 2,363 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,493 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,493 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.69 on Monday. Man Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MNGPF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Man Group

Man Group is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in a wide range of hedge fund and quantitative strategies. Headquartered in London, the firm serves institutional, intermediary and private investors worldwide, offering bespoke asset management solutions designed to address diverse market conditions and client objectives. With a focus on risk-adjusted returns and systematic research, Man Group employs a combination of quantitative models, fundamental analysis and proprietary technology to identify investment opportunities across multiple asset classes.

The company’s flagship investment platforms include Man AHL, which develops and deploys systematic, data-driven trading strategies; Man GLG, a discretionary business driven by fundamental research and thematic macro insights; and Man Numeric, which applies statistical techniques to emerging markets and thematic investing.

