Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $427.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.37. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $445.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

