Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Expands By 30.3%

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,966,539 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 2,275,839 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,659,115 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.01 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

