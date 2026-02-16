Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.30.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

