Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lam Research stock on January 8th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $235.53 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $251.87. The company has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long‑term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Analysts Cite Secular Trends For Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)’s Development

Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long‑term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Positive Sentiment: Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next‑generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Lam Research Reshapes Leadership And Partnerships For Next Generation Chip Demand

Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next‑generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Neutral Sentiment: Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company‑specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Does Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Have a Long Runway for Growth?

Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company‑specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short‑interest items as noise until corrected data is released.

Short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short‑interest items as noise until corrected data is released. Negative Sentiment: A headline reporting insider selling coincided with a short‑term price dip; insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they’re routine or non‑indicative of company fundamentals. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.88.

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

