Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Drops By 39.2%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 897,268 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 1,474,982 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,012,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,012,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — NatWest reported $0.46 EPS vs. $0.37 expected and revenue of $5.74B vs. $5.59B consensus, with robust net margin and ROE that underline the current earnings strength. Read More.

Q4 beat — NatWest reported $0.46 EPS vs. $0.37 expected and revenue of $5.74B vs. $5.59B consensus, with robust net margin and ROE that underline the current earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Profit and targets raised — Annual profit rose ~24% and management lifted medium‑term performance targets while guiding for further income and profitability growth, supporting higher future cash flow expectations. Read More.

Profit and targets raised — Annual profit rose ~24% and management lifted medium‑term performance targets while guiding for further income and profitability growth, supporting higher future cash flow expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns boosted — NatWest announced a fresh £750m share buyback for H1 2026 and signalled increased payouts, which directly supports returns to investors. Read More.

Shareholder returns boosted — NatWest announced a fresh £750m share buyback for H1 2026 and signalled increased payouts, which directly supports returns to investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Structural hedge and acquisition add durability — Management says the bank’s structural hedge will keep boosting net interest income through 2030, and the £2.7bn Evelyn Partners deal will more than double AUMA and diversify fee income away from NII. These reduce earnings cyclicality. Read More.

Structural hedge and acquisition add durability — Management says the bank’s structural hedge will keep boosting net interest income through 2030, and the £2.7bn Evelyn Partners deal will more than double AUMA and diversify fee income away from NII. These reduce earnings cyclicality. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Zacks moved NWG from Hold to Strong Buy, reflecting uplift in the brokerage view after the print and guidance. Read More.

Analyst upgrade — Zacks moved NWG from Hold to Strong Buy, reflecting uplift in the brokerage view after the print and guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Management hosted the earnings call and published an analyst slide deck and presentation, useful for digging into guidance and hedge assumptions. Read More. / Read More.

Investor materials available — Management hosted the earnings call and published an analyst slide deck and presentation, useful for digging into guidance and hedge assumptions. Read More. / Read More. Negative Sentiment: ESG backlash — NatWest softened its fossil‑fuel lending restrictions alongside results, prompting activist ShareAction to urge investors to oppose the chair’s re‑election; this creates reputational and governance risk that can pressure the share price, especially with sustainable investors. Read More.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 7,474,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,231. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

