iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 73,233,927 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 55,648,254 shares. Approximately 31.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,386,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,386,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 31.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 14,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.