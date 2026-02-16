Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Short Interest Update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,178 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 3,967 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 15.9%

GRRRW opened at $0.29 on Monday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRRW) develops and markets AI-driven software solutions that integrate video analytics, software-defined networking and cloud-based management. Its core offerings include intelligent video surveillance platforms that leverage computer vision and machine learning to enhance security monitoring, prevent incidents and optimize operational workflows. The company’s software-defined networking products deliver virtualized network functions, enabling enterprises and service providers to simplify network deployment, improve bandwidth utilization and support dynamic scaling.

Serving a broad range of industries—such as smart cities, transportation, retail, finance and telecommunications—Gorilla Technology Group operates across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.

