Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,275 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $158.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.45.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

