Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Up 31.2% in January

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,556 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 43,872 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,924 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Davis Commodities Stock Performance

DTCK opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Davis Commodities has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTCK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Davis Commodities to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Davis Commodities in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Commodities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Davis Commodities stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.44% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities, Inc is a merchant and supply chain management company specializing in agricultural commodities. Through its subsidiaries, the company sources, trades, and distributes products such as grains, oilseeds, coffee, sugar and related derivatives. Davis offers end-to-end solutions that include risk management, financing, quality control and logistics services to a diverse base of growers, processors and food manufacturers.

Founded in 2019, Davis Commodities completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker DTCK in 2020.

