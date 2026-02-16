Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Grows By 49.1%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,027 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 4,714 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 115,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Castor Maritime Price Performance

Shares of CTRM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,514. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castor Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Castor Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc is a global shipping company that specializes in the acquisition and operation of dry bulk carriers. The company’s fleet, comprising primarily Supramax, Ultramax and Handysize vessels, is deployed on short-, medium- and long-term time and voyage charters. Castor Maritime focuses on the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities such as coal, grain, iron ore, fertilizers and other industrial raw materials.

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, with a commercial office in New York, Castor Maritime serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

