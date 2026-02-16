Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 27,723 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 40,934 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:VGI remained flat at $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,326. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
The Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income by investing globally across multiple asset classes. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, VGI is managed by a team of investment professionals at Virtus Investment Partners who draw on global research capabilities to construct a portfolio of income-producing securities.
The fund’s primary strategy focuses on identifying opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.