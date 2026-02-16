Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 27,723 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 40,934 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:VGI remained flat at $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,326. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,057,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 151,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 156,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the period.

The Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income by investing globally across multiple asset classes. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, VGI is managed by a team of investment professionals at Virtus Investment Partners who draw on global research capabilities to construct a portfolio of income-producing securities.

The fund’s primary strategy focuses on identifying opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

