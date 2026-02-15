Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of GECCI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.27. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Great Elm Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to privately held, lower-middle market companies across North America. Its investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans and structured credit instruments designed to meet the unique capital needs of growing businesses.

The 8.50% Notes due 2029 form an integral part of Great Elm Capital’s capital structure, offering long-term funding that supports its portfolio of credit investments.

