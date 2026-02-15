SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Update

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,185,089 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 8,061,182 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,554,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,554,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm set a $28.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,212,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after buying an additional 201,704 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 294,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in SM Energy by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 254,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 146,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,709,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

