iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Critical Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of iCoreConnect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and iCoreConnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% iCoreConnect -263.12% -1,451.73% -171.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and iCoreConnect”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million 1.22 -$2.13 million ($6.00) -1.34 iCoreConnect $11.05 million 0.00 -$15.55 million ($44.40) 0.00

Intellinetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCoreConnect. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCoreConnect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect has a beta of 32.06, suggesting that its share price is 3,106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCoreConnect beats Intellinetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About iCoreConnect

(Get Free Report)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.