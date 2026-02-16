Head to Head Contrast: Black Titan (BTTC) & Its Peers

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Black Titan to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Titan and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 -$4.71 million -0.58 Black Titan Competitors $233.85 million -$55.65 million -10.78

Black Titan’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Titan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Black Titan and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Titan Competitors 97 199 217 14 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 130.59%. Given Black Titan’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Titan has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Black Titan Competitors -37.96% -997.94% -64.24%

Risk & Volatility

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Titan competitors beat Black Titan on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Black Titan Company Profile

