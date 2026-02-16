Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,079 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 25,425 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 516.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 709.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FVAL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.06. 33,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

