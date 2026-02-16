First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNKGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,463 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 16,898 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2872 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

