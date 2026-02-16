First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,463 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 16,898 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2872 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

