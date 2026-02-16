Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,510 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 44,027 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $29.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. Research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and indoor gardening. The company’s offerings include horticultural lighting systems, environmental controls, nutrient and irrigation solutions, growing media, and greenhouse and nursery equipment. These products are designed to support commercial growers, research institutions, and home gardening enthusiasts by optimizing plant growth and resource efficiency in indoor and greenhouse environments.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, Hydrofarm has grown through a combination of product innovation and strategic acquisitions.

