Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Up 53.0% in January

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,316,718 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the January 15th total of 860,671 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Shares of DOUG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 812,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,231. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 49.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE: DOUG) is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in the United States, offering an array of services that span property sales, leasing and management. Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York City, the firm has built a reputation for representing high-end residential properties and guiding clients through complex real estate transactions. Over the course of its history, Douglas Elliman has expanded its offerings to include specialized support for developers, investors and individual homeowners.

The company’s core business activities include residential brokerage, new development marketing, and property management.

Read More

