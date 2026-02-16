Short Interest in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Expands By 50.5%

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,356 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 8,211 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FITE traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $89.10. 12,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,039. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

