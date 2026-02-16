ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Short Interest Down 37.9% in January

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,639 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 9,083 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Trading Up 1.8%

MVV traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.42. 15,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,296. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.15. ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $83.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Securities are selected for inclusion in the Index by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

