Twenty One Capital (NYSE:XXI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Twenty One Capital (NYSE:XXI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Twenty One Capital Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of NYSE:XXI traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 917,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Twenty One Capital, Inc is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty One Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty One Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.