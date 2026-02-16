Twenty One Capital (NYSE:XXI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Twenty One Capital (NYSE:XXI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Twenty One Capital Trading Up 10.3%
Shares of NYSE:XXI traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 917,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
Twenty One Capital, Inc is a financial services company in the Banking industry.
