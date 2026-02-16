Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:MNRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:MNRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,295 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 9,268 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,150 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,150 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA:MNRS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. 4,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 6.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (MNRS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Bitcoin Miners index. The fund tracks an index of global companies that generate revenue from bitcoin mining activities or mining related services. Constituents are selected and weighted based on market-cap and revenue tied to the relevant theme. MNRS was launched on Jan 30, 2025 and is issued by Grayscale.

