iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,282 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 74,624 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,399,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,399,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.73. 2,366,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.