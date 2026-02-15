Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP) Short Interest Update

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,449 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the January 15th total of 2,506 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Price Performance

SAGP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 6,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $71.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 285.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in various global stocks engaged in lobbying activities with the US federal government. SAGP was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

