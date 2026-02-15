Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Amrize worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at $8,190,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,343,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amrize from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amrize from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Amrize in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amrize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,711.72. The trade was a 67.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amrize stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

