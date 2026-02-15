Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 75,479 Shares of Mueller Water Products $MWA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Mueller Water Products worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 19.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,825,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,042,000 after buying an additional 945,258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,535,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after acquiring an additional 796,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,788,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,037,000 after acquiring an additional 348,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,166,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,549.25. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $371,614.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,276.54. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.26 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

