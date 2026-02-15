Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $82.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M, up 15.6% year-over-year, signaling improving fundamentals after prior-year weakness. Zacks: Q4 Beat

Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — Procore reported $0.37 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue of $349.1M, up 15.6% year-over-year, signaling improving fundamentals after prior-year weakness. Positive Sentiment: Company guidance — Procore gave FY 2026 revenue guidance around $1.5B and Q1 revenue guidance of $351–353M, roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations, which supports the beat and reduces near-term execution risk. Press Release / Guidance

Company guidance — Procore gave FY 2026 revenue guidance around $1.5B and Q1 revenue guidance of $351–353M, roughly in line with or slightly above Street expectations, which supports the beat and reduces near-term execution risk. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target — TD Cowen increased its price target from $80 to $85 and keeps a Buy rating, providing a bullish analyst voice among many cuts. Benzinga: TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised its target — TD Cowen increased its price target from $80 to $85 and keeps a Buy rating, providing a bullish analyst voice among many cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord lowered its target from $90 to $72 but maintained a Buy rating — still bullish on longer-term upside despite trimming the target. Benzinga: Canaccord

Canaccord lowered its target from $90 to $72 but maintained a Buy rating — still bullish on longer-term upside despite trimming the target. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its target to $79 and stayed Overweight — another trim that keeps a constructive stance. Benzinga: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut its target to $79 and stayed Overweight — another trim that keeps a constructive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed target to $65 but remains Overweight — reduces upside projection while keeping a positive rating. Benzinga: Barclays

Barclays trimmed target to $65 but remains Overweight — reduces upside projection while keeping a positive rating. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel cut its target to $63 but keeps a Buy rating — another downward adjustment that signals more conservative expectations. Benzinga: Stifel

Stifel cut its target to $63 but keeps a Buy rating — another downward adjustment that signals more conservative expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reduced its target from $88 to $66 while maintaining a Buy — consistent theme of lower targets but retained conviction from several brokers. Benzinga: BTIG

BTIG reduced its target from $88 to $66 while maintaining a Buy — consistent theme of lower targets but retained conviction from several brokers. Neutral Sentiment: KeyBanc reduced its target to $80 — another mid-day cut (rating details not specified). MSN / KeyBanc

KeyBanc reduced its target to $80 — another mid-day cut (rating details not specified). Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson made the largest relative cut and shifted to Neutral — target lowered to $55 with a Neutral rating, a marked downgrade in analyst sentiment that likely pressured the stock despite the beat. Benzinga: DA Davidson

NYSE PCOR opened at $52.41 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $59,413.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,518.63. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 207,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $15,000,370.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,244,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,580,675.80. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,392 shares of company stock valued at $44,460,801. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,301,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,753,000 after buying an additional 360,207 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,442,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

