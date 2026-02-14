BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 97.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,972,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,606,000 after purchasing an additional 69,135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 57,834.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,584,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,236,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,809,000 after buying an additional 2,063,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,125,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,834,000 after buying an additional 84,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $107.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

