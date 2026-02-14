BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $51,795,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Modest fundamental support from recent results — P&G posted a slight EPS beat in its most recent quarter and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance in the 6.83–7.09 range, which largely aligns with Street expectations and supports the stock’s valuation relative to peers. MarketBeat PG Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing update — P&G’s Native brand released a feature‑length “microsoap” series as a marketing push; positive for brand engagement but unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. PR Newswire: Native microsoap launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on valuation and headwinds — Recent pieces note a YTD rally under new CEO but warn premium valuation, tariff pressures and margin squeeze could limit upside; useful context for positioning but not immediate catalysts. Zacks: Time to Buy or Wait?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/competitive note — Coverage noting P&G’s YTD rally but that it lags some rivals and faces tariff challenges; informative for relative performance analysis. 247WallSt: Rallies Under New CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Multiple senior insiders disclosed sizable sales over Feb 11–12: CEO Gary Coombe sold ~36,093 shares (~$5.86M) and Chairman Jon Moeller reported sales totaling ~173,268 shares (two filings) worth tens of millions; another insider sold ~12,827 shares. Heavy insider selling can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment/liquidity. SEC filings: Coombe Form 4 Moeller Form 4 (both) Purushothaman Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Italy — Italy’s competition authority opened an investigation into allegedly misleading advertising for a P&G epilator product; potential reputational, remediation or fines risk depending on outcome. Reuters: Italy probe
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
