BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $51,795,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. TD Cowen downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.