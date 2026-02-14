Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNQ stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $95.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

