Financial Contrast: lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) versus Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) and lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of lululemon athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of lululemon athletica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Industries and lululemon athletica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 2 5 0 0 1.71 lululemon athletica 1 30 2 2 2.14

Profitability

Oxford Industries presently has a consensus price target of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. lululemon athletica has a consensus price target of $227.05, suggesting a potential upside of 28.70%. Given lululemon athletica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe lululemon athletica is more favorable than Oxford Industries.

This table compares Oxford Industries and lululemon athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries -0.20% 9.35% 4.18% lululemon athletica 15.72% 39.78% 22.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Industries and lululemon athletica”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $1.52 billion 0.38 $92.97 million ($0.33) -115.86 lululemon athletica $10.59 billion 1.95 $1.81 billion $14.43 12.23

lululemon athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Industries. Oxford Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than lululemon athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, lululemon athletica has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

lululemon athletica beats Oxford Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; and Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear. The company distribute its products through southerntide.com, thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com, and duckhead.com; and specialty retailers. It offers products through its retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates brand-specific full-price retail stores; Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Thailand, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lululemon Athletica Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

