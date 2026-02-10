Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Announces Earnings Results

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 28.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Wynnstay Group Trading Up 2.7%

LON:WYN opened at GBX 402.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £92.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 272.11 and a 1 year high of GBX 420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 359.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.26.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Rob Thomas bought 2,891 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 per share, for a total transaction of £9,973.95. Also, insider Steven Esom acquired 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 345 per share, for a total transaction of £9,973.95. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a 108-year-old, leading UK supplier of agricultural products and services, supporting farmers and rural communities nationwide . Founded in 1917 as a farmers’ co-operative and listed on AIM since 2004, Wynnstay has a proven track record of delivering consistent returns and rising dividends. In 2025, we launched Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, a five-year plan focused on growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation. This builds on Project Genesis, introduced in 2024, which strengthened operational efficiency and created a robust foundation for transformation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.