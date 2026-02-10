InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Down 6% Following Insider Selling

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $355.01 and last traded at $354.0350. 28,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 288,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.60.

Specifically, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.26, for a total value of $326,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 61,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,965,806.96. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.58.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,918,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $67,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $251,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,686 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 14,563.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 108,499 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 303.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

