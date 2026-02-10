monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $148.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNDY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on monday.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $334.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.70.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in monday.com by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 41.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in monday.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

