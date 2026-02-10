Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 4,334 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Twilio worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 65.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 124.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Twilio by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,020,912.68. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total transaction of $980,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 112,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,728.92. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock worth $135,022,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

