Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $48.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $43.5340, with a volume of 2133039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley Securities upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Ichor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Insider Activity at Ichor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,059.83. This represents a 8.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ichor by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 286.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Up 29.3%

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.