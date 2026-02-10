Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $204.71 and last traded at $204.73, with a volume of 471005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.25.

The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 55,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $10,589,976.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,158,665.60. The trade was a 31.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,745.50. The trade was a 51.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 64,289 shares of company stock worth $12,318,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

