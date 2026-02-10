IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. IHI had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

IHI Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of IHI stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 26,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,689. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.68. IHI has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered IHI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHI presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About IHI

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima‑Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

