Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $71.61, but opened at $77.19. Masco shares last traded at $77.8570, with a volume of 1,234,069 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Masco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,175,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,224,000 after purchasing an additional 367,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,391,000 after buying an additional 60,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,085,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

